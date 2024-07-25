UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,006 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,278,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 623,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,058,000 after purchasing an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,605,000 after buying an additional 120,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 468,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after buying an additional 44,053 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $43.02. 40,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

