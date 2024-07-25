UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 436.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.29. 38,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,760. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

