UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 532.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,239. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.73.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 114.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCII. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

