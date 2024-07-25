UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 125,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,509. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 143.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHAK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.