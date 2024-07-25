United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $127.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,738,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,877. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

