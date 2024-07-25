United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Boosted by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE URI traded down $28.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $715.89. 1,212,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,592. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $759.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $662.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.91. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.67.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

