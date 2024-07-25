United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of USLM opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.85. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 36,945 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $2,487,728.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,900 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 36,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $2,487,728.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,900 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $66,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

