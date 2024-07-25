Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-16.200 EPS.
Universal Health Services Stock Up 10.2 %
Shares of UHS traded up $19.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $207.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Universal Health Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
