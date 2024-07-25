Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $196.55 and last traded at $195.09, with a volume of 35088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.97.

The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.35 and a 200 day moving average of $173.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

