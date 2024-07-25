Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.56

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 45632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.