Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Financial Survey

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Unrivaled Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners $1.43 billion 0.83 $123.75 million $1.69 10.90 Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 6.71 -$188.93 million $0.01 45.00

Profitability

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands. Suburban Propane Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unrivaled Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners 8.02% 18.91% 4.77% Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Suburban Propane Partners and Unrivaled Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Suburban Propane Partners currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.01%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Unrivaled Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. It also engages in the wholesale distribution of propane to industrial end users. Its Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use in primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The All Other segment sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the Midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. was founded in 1945 and is based in Whippany, New Jersey.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

