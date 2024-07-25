Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading Down 9.3%

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.63 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.79 ($0.04). Approximately 23,443,369 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 7,446,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.08 ($0.04).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.33. The company has a market cap of £12.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

