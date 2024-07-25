US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USVN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

