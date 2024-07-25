US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Shares Down 3.3%

US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.80 and last traded at $47.80. 5,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 4,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

US Vegan Climate ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 million, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Vegan Climate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in US Vegan Climate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Vegan Climate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Vegan Climate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $802,000.

About US Vegan Climate ETF

The US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the US Vegan Climate index. The fund seeks to track a principles-based index of U.S. equities weighted by market-cap. VEGN was launched on Sep 9, 2019 and is managed by Beyond.

