USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.550 EPS.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $44.20. 2,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,518. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $69.60.
Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences
In other news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $132,063.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $132,063.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,266 shares in the company, valued at $304,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $178,707.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,098. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
