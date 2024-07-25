USDX [Kava] (USDX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $291,384.22

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $89.61 million and $291,384.22 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,906.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.88 or 0.00546756 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00045851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00064803 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000150 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.80157907 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $298,861.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.