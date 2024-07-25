Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,282,000. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Valaris by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 789,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after acquiring an additional 202,074 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Valaris by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 151,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,243,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

NYSE VAL traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 439,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,881. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $80.97. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

