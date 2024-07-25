Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $47,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.98. 830,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $235.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

