Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,469,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,474,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 246,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,642,000 after acquiring an additional 81,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,024.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 65,222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded up $4.20 on Thursday, hitting $258.45. 171,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,446. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.04 and its 200 day moving average is $248.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

