Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 74,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 104,296 shares.The stock last traded at $106.58 and had previously closed at $106.40.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Flower City Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

