Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 514.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after buying an additional 677,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 443,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 337,364 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 42,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 684,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,874,000 after buying an additional 103,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.01. 3,524,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,752. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.