Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys Shares of 5,400 VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.40% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRAK traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. 7,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,998. The company has a market cap of $46.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21.

About VanEck Oil Refiners ETF

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

