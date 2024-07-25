Velas One Day Trading Volume Hits $881,876.34 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $19.06 million and approximately $881,876.34 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00040849 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,615,146,822 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.