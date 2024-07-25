Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Verge has a market cap of $68.02 million and $2.43 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,884.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.57 or 0.00549547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00106055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00033978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00237547 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00046042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00065153 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

