Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Veritex Trading Up 3.0 %
Veritex stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.68. 120,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Veritex has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.38.
Veritex Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 46.51%.
Veritex Company Profile
Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.
