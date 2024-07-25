Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Posts Earnings Results

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Veritex Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VBTX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 62,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Veritex has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

