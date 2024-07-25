Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues Earnings Results

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15, RTT News reports. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.700 EPS.
Verizon Communications Price Performance
Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
