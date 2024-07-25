Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.97 and last traded at $40.56. 6,033,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 18,864,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $169.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 118,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

