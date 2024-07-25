Versarien (LON:VRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 444335938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).
Versarien Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £998,300.00, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.08.
About Versarien
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
Featured Stories
