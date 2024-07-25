Vertcoin Trading Up 6.8% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $5.57 million and $16,128.18 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,172.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.69 or 0.00549598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00107943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00034388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.14 or 0.00244877 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00066261 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,891,372 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.