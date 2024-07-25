Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Trading Up 5.1 %

About Vertical Aerospace

EVTL opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Vertical Aerospace has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.