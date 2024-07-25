Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,497,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,591. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

