Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Releases Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of VICR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.17. 102,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. Vicor has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $98.38.
In other Vicor news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,275 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
