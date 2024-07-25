Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.17.

Visteon stock opened at $106.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.75. Visteon has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $159.06.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Visteon by 404.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 324,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,092,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 120,210 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 13.6% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 546,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,288,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,360,000 after buying an additional 60,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

