Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Up to $106.37

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $106.37, but opened at $111.70. Visteon shares last traded at $110.70, with a volume of 8,417 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VC shares. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Visteon Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average of $112.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Visteon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Visteon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in Visteon by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 546,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

