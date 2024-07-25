Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vontier worth $17,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vontier by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vontier by 366.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.64. 109,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

