Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.28 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00004850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $87.85 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,640.68 or 1.00279093 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000989 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00072418 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

