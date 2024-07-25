Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.08 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00004749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $86.48 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.10779539 USD and is down -7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $4,545,648.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

