Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $103.94 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.08.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 242.0% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,034,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,505,000 after acquiring an additional 731,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after acquiring an additional 261,708 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

