Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Down to $94.13

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.13, but opened at $90.70. Walt Disney shares last traded at $91.05, with a volume of 5,344,134 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average is $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $163.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.