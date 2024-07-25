Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.89

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 3213099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

