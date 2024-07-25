Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WFRD traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 734,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,863. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.99.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

