Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.
Weatherford International Price Performance
Weatherford International stock opened at $121.55 on Thursday. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.99. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64.
Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 53.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Weatherford International Company Profile
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.
