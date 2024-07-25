Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Weatherford International stock opened at $121.55 on Thursday. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.99. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 53.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

