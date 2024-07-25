Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.50 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $37.50 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of CHUY opened at $37.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $42.89.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

