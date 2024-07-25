Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $53.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,617,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,343. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

