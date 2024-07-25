Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.28 and last traded at $39.19. 79,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 765,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

