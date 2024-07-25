Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Sunday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$100.92 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.36%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Ventum Financial raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.02.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

