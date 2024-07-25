Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Sunday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$100.92 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.36%.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDO
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance
Shares of WDO stock opened at C$13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 0.75.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wesdome Gold Mines
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.