West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Announces Earnings Results

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WFG traded up $5.48 on Thursday, hitting $84.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,881. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $89.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -105.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
