Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Down to $72.01

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.01, but opened at $68.48. Western Digital shares last traded at $67.71, with a volume of 423,173 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Western Digital Trading Down 4.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Western Digital by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

