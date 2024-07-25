Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.000-12.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion-$16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.8 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY24 guidance to approx $12.00 EPS.
Whirlpool Stock Down 2.6 %
WHR traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.72. 1,853,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.92. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Whirlpool
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Whirlpool
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.